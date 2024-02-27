Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ZIONL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6026 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.2 %

ZIONL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 5,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.