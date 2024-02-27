HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
HireQuest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
HireQuest Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of HQI stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $182.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12. HireQuest has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $29.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HireQuest
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 3,900 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HireQuest by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HireQuest
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.