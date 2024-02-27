Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Increases Dividend to GBX 62 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRDA stock traded down GBX 161.08 ($2.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,741.92 ($60.15). The stock had a trading volume of 565,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,618. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,813.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,792.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market cap of £6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,527.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

