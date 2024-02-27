Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

