Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 3,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,400. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

