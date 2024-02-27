Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 3,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,400. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.