First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance
FREVS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
