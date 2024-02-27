First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

FREVS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.