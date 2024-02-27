Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,742. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 144,861 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.