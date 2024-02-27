Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 3,628,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,668,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

