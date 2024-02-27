Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,485 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 532,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,634. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

