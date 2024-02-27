Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.75. 94,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,263. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $357.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.