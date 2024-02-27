Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. 781,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.