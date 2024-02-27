Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

