Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $801.51. The stock had a trading volume of 132,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $795.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

