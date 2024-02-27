Roundview Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,753,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $255.55. 193,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,934. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

