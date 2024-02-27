Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $665.95. 169,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $668.28. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

