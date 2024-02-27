Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,642. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

