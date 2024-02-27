Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $302.69. 78,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.