MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 15th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.7 %

MLKN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 61,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

