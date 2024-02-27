Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.18 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $2,043.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.24 or 0.05706586 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,661,948,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,369,384 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

