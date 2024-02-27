GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,306. GATX has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

