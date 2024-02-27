Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,704. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $593.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

