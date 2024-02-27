Mizuho Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $108.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 84,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,566. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

