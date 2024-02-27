aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $460.94 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,360,021 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.