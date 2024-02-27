American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Financial Review

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $63.53 million 0.28 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.38 Public Storage $4.52 billion 10.94 $2.15 billion $11.06 25.40

Dividends

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Strategic Investment pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Strategic Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Strategic Investment and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33

American Strategic Investment currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $293.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Public Storage.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% Public Storage 45.34% 35.31% 10.96%

Volatility and Risk

American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats American Strategic Investment on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

