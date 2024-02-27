Head to Head Contrast: Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) & DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) and Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DISH Network and Sinch AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09 Sinch AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Sinch AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28% Sinch AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DISH Network and Sinch AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 2 8 2 1 2.15 Sinch AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Sinch AB (publ).

Summary

DISH Network beats Sinch AB (publ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators. The company offers conversation, messaging, verification, and calling APIs, channels, numbers, and inteliquent and solutions, which include marketing team, operations, customer service, conversational marketing, commerce, and care, as well as mobile identity and security. It serves to financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, telecommunication, and travel and transport industries. The company was formerly known as CLX Communications AB (publ) and changed its name to Sinch AB (publ) in July 2019. Sinch AB (publ) was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

