Contrasting Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

WalkMe has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -22.15% -71.73% -11.53% Appian -20.43% -127.40% -16.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

41.2% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WalkMe and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 1 1 3 0 2.40 Appian 1 1 6 0 2.63

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Appian has a consensus price target of $48.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.10%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Appian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and Appian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $266.95 million 3.08 -$59.14 million ($0.67) -14.13 Appian $545.36 million 4.49 -$111.44 million ($1.53) -21.79

WalkMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Appian beats WalkMe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

