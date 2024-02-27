Comparing AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AudioEye and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 BigCommerce 0 7 1 0 2.13

AudioEye currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.56, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than AudioEye.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AudioEye and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $29.91 million 2.80 -$10.43 million ($0.62) -11.48 BigCommerce $309.39 million 1.91 -$64.67 million ($0.86) -9.05

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -23.29% -54.74% -22.95% BigCommerce -20.90% -144.89% -8.62%

Risk & Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AudioEye beats BigCommerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.