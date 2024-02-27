Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Critical Analysis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Roblox and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 0 5 15 1 2.81 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Roblox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than BIO-key International.

This table compares Roblox and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -41.15% -770.71% -20.04% BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.80 billion 8.48 -$1.15 billion ($1.87) -21.83 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.22 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.12

BIO-key International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roblox beats BIO-key International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

