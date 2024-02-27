Damian Roche Buys 10,000 Shares of ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Damian Roche bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$64.36 ($42.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$643,630.00 ($420,673.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

