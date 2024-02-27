Damian Roche Buys 10,000 Shares of ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Damian Roche bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$64.36 ($42.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$643,630.00 ($420,673.20).
ASX Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
ASX Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASX
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.