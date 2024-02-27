e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

NYSE ELF traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $203.66. 472,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,745. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $204.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

