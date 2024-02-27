FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

