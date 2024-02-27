Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,688.41

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $143.88 million and approximately $39,688.41 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,038,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
