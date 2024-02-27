Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $39.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,828.34 or 0.99991353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00188126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024131 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

