Morgan Stanley Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,163,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,533,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

