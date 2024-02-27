Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 2,609,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,369. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

