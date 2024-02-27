Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

