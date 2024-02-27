Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. 266,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

