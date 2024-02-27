Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 372,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 4.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SH remained flat at $12.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,431,395. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

