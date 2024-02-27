Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.70 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 363,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 9.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,232. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

