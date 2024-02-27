Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $466,000 in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA stock remained flat at $12.91 during trading on Tuesday. 45,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

