ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of XFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

