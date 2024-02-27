RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

RLJ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 423,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,716. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

