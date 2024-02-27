Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 747807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4,653.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 3,415,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 1,750,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 1,676,652 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

