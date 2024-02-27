Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAH stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

