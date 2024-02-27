Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $655,000 in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BFZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 24,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 109,141 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,243,115.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,094,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,020,978.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.