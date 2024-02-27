BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 24,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,381. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

