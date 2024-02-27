Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,158. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

