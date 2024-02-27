Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,813 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IQI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

