Robinson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134,964 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,001,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,805.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 299,639 shares of company stock worth $2,500,070 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MHI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 30,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

