Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYI remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

